Mayor Cantrell denies Nyx a summer parade

The Krewe of Nyx proposed a second parade for the summer, but Mayor LaToya Cantrell denied the request, as it would mean using major public safety resources during hurricane season. Cantrell issued the following statement regarding the proposal:

“While I have the utmost respect for what Nyx has achieved as an all-women’s Carnival krewe — and I applaud them for their commitment to our children and our community — unfortunately I cannot support the addition of a summer parade,” Cantrell said.

“Their proposed second parade places demands on our public safety resources in the middle of hurricane season, and it is not something our NOPD leadership is comfortable with. Their request has been denied, and the event will not proceed.”

The Krewe of Nyx rides through Uptown every Mardi Gras season on the Wednesday before Fat Tuesday.