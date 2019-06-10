Man wounded in Central City shooting

A man was shot in Central City on Monday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department has reported.

A call reporting shots fired near Simon Bolivar Avenue and Clio Street was received at 4:56 p.m. on June 10, the police report stated. A male victim subsequently arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.