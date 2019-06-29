Man stabbed during fight in Hollygrove

A man was stabbed in Hollygrove on Friday night, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At 10:52 p.m. on Friday, June 28, a possibly impaired 49-year-old man showed up at a location in 3000 block of Hamilton Street. He got into a verbal altercation with a 33-year-old man. During the fight, the 49-year-old pushed and stabbed the other man, the police report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.