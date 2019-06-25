Man shot to death in Central City

The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday evening in Central City.

A call reporting shots fired in the 2800 block of Clara Street was received at 8:34 p.m. on Monday, June 24. When Sixth District officers arrived, they discovered an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

