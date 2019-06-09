Man shot in stomach early Sunday in Leonidas

An early morning shooting in the Leonidas neighborhood injured a man on Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The NOPD is investigating an aggravated battery by shooting that occurred Sunday, June 9, at about 2:05 a.m. in the 1600 block of Monroe Street.

The victim arrived arrived at an emergency room with an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.