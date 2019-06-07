Man shot at stop sign in Milan neighborhood

A man was injured in a shooting overnight in the Milan neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The 32-year-old victim showed up at a local emergency room about 2:40 a.m. on Friday, June 7, to be treated for gunshot wounds. He told police he was stopped at stop sign in the 4200 block of Liberty Street when a masked gunman approached him from behind.

As he sped away, he heard gunfire. He then discovered he was hit twice in the lower back and drove himself to a hospital.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.