Man, 60, stabbed by stranger on Tchoupitoulas

A 60-year-old man was stabbed by a stranger early Friday evening in the St. Thomas area, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

A man ran into the victim in the 1900 block of Tchoupitoulas Street at 5:22 p.m on Friday, June 21. He demanded the 60-year-old get out of his way before starting a physical altercation. During the altercation, he produced a knife, causing lacerations to the victim’s forehead and chest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance. The suspect fled in unknown direction.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.