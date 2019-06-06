Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans puts out a call for new board members

The Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans Board of Directors is currently accepting applications for new board members.

Lycée Français is a free French immersion public charter school serving all of Louisiana. The type-2 charter school follows the French national curriculum and also adheres to aspects of the Louisiana state curriculum. It is accredited by the French Ministry of Education for French curriculum through grade six and is continuously working toward accreditation for upper levels.

It posted this notice for prospective board members on its website:

“If you are interested in shaping the future of Lycée, we encourage you to check out the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools’ website. You will find FAQs, highlights of the past year, videos and even a 10-point “I’m Ready” checklist to help guide your decision to apply for a position on the board.

“Interested candidates need to fill out The TOP Shelf application. Please specify your interest in participating on the Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans Board of Directors in the application section entitled “Your Motivation” or in the section beginning ‘Please share anything else…'”