Irish Channel Neighborhood Association looks at rezoning, alcohol permit requests

The Irish Channel Neighborhood Association’s Land Use Committee is holding a meeting Sunday to discuss two land-use issues that are coming before the City Planning Commission.

One request is for 1027-1029 Ninth St., where Hair of the Dog Saloon and The Sundmaker Firm are requesting a rezoning from residential (HU-RD2 classification) to commercial (HU-B1 classification).

The second request is for 2368 Magazine St. Molly’s Rise and Shine wants to rezone the property from residential (HU-RD2 classification) to commercial (HU-B1A classification) and is requesting conditional use approval to serve alcohol.

The meeting is Sunday June 30, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Raphael Academy, 500 Soraparu St. It is open to the public.