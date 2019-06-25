Handicap placard stolen from vehicle in Hoffman Triangle

The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a subject seen on video surveillance in the investigation of a vehicle burglary that occurred Saturday, June 22, in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood.

At about 1:12 p.m., the victim observed the window of his vehicle was smashed in. The pictured suspect was observed in the 3300 block of Fourth Street at 12:38 p.m. on a security camera smashing the window and stealing a handicap placard from inside the vehicle, police said.

Surveillance video of this incident can be viewed at this link.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or the pictured subject is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.