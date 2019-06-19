Festival to celebrate New Orleans’ connection to the Caribbean

The NOLA Caribbean Festival at Central City BBQ is the biggest event of the biggest event of the NOLA Caribbean Experience taking place in June.

The second biggest event is the Colour Me Krazy Carnival Parade, complete with Caribbean Carnival masquerade costumes, bands, dancers, Caribbean DJ trucks, and a paint VS powder experience. The parade starts on June 22 at 4 p.m. on Canal Street and ends at the festival grounds.

The festival will be held Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23, at Central City BBQ, 1201 South Rampart St. It’s an evening festival, running from 5 to 10 p.m. each day.

The NOLA Caribbean Festival showcases Caribbean cuisine, music, dance and culture while highlighting New Orleans’ deeply rooted cultural connections as the Caribbean’s northern-most city.

In its third year, the festival feature artists, bands and DJs on three music stages and over 60 vendors. Entertainment includes top international talent from Jamaica, Colombia, Trinidad & Tobago, Cuba, Honduras, the Bahamas and the Virgin Islands as well as from New Orleans.

Restaurants will serve up an eclectic array of delicious dishes, desserts and drinks from all around the Caribbean, including vegetarian and vegan options.

In addition to music and food, the NOLA Caribbean Festival will have a Kids Corner, African drum lessons and indoor dance stage featuring salsa and bounce.

General admission tickets are $10 or $15 for a two-day pass. VIP tickets are $40. Advance tickets available on here. For additional information, visit NOLA Caribbean Festival website or Facebook event page.