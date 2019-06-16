Double shooting in Central City leaves woman dead

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in Central City on Saturday night in which one of the victims has died.

According to the police report, a white car pulled up to an apartment building in the 2800 block of Magnolia Street at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. Someone in the car started shooting at a man who was walking into one of the apartments.

The bullets hit two women, ages 27 and 25, who were at the scene. After receiving a call at 8:06 p.m. reporting the gunfire, police discovered the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to University Medical Center, where the 25-year-old died.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.