Costumed thief steals porch decoration

A masked thief was captured on video taking a decorative rabbit from a porch in the 2500 block of Joseph Street.

The victim told police that, on June 10 at 4:18 a.m., she was awakened by a notification from her alarm service that there was movement on her front porch.

The victim reportedly checked the surveillance footage and observed an individual approach her residence and remove the rabbit statue.

The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating the suspect who was last seen wearing a “Jason” mask, hospital scrubs and wrapped in a bed sheet.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident should contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.