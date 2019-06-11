Coffee on your Corner series to tackle affordable housing

The city is holding a Coffee on Your Corner session for District B on Thursday at the Fresh Market on St. Charles Avenue. The topic will be affordable housing in New Orleans.

Coffee on Your Corner is a community meeting that brings city officials and representatives into neighborhoods to discuss specific issues of the day.

“In an effort to accommodate residents who are less inclined to attend public meetings in the evenings outside of their communities, we’ve created Coffee on Your Corner to bring city government to you,” the city’s Office of Community Engagement states.

The next meeting is at Fresh Market, 3338 St. Charles Ave., on Thursday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.