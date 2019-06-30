Woman injured in Central City shoooting

A woman was wounded in a shooting on a Central City street early Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, was outside of her home in the 1500 block of South Robertson Street at 12:48 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, when she saw a man go to his vehicle. After entering her residence, she heard six shots fired. Then she noticed she was injured.

The victim was drivien to a local hospital via private vehicle. and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.