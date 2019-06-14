Central City man robbed after providing relief from the heat

An armed cellphone snatching was reported in Central City on Thursday.

At about 3 p.m. at South Liberty Street and Martin Luther King Drive, a man asked the victim, a 24-year-old male, if he could sit inside of his car to get out of the heat. The car owner complied. The man then tried to grab the victim’s cellphone out of his hand.

The two struggled over the cellphone until the assailant displayed a handgun in his wristband. He then fled with the victim’s phone.

The suspect is described as a black male about 5 feet 5 inches tall who is known in the neighborhood as “Black.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.