Central City man injured in shooting

A Central city man and his mother encountered gunfire as they left their home on Tuesday morning, the New Orleans Police Department reported. The man was injured in shooting.

The victim, a 30-year-old male, and his mother had walked out of their residence in the 2400 block of Seventh Street at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, when they heard shots fired. The man realized the gunman was shooting at him and fled.

The gunman chased the victim to the 2300 block of Harmony Street, near Liberty Street, while firing his weapon. The victim suffered several non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital via EMS and was reported in stable condition.

The gunman fled the scene in a white four-door sedan with tinted windows. He is described as a black male, 5-feet-9-inches to 6-feet tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a green bandana over his face.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.