Book Report: Meet the authors at literary events

Tuesday, June 18

Daniel Brook, “The Accident of Color”

7 p.m.

Antenna, 3718 St. Claude Ave.

Octavia Books is hosting an offsite launch of Daniel Brook’s new book, “The Accident of Color: A Story of Race in Reconstruction,” described as a “technicolor history of the first civil rights movement and its collapse into black and white.”

Lovejoy Boteler: “Crooked Snake: The Life and Crimes of Albert Lepard”

6-7:30 p.m.

Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania Street (The Rink)

Lovejoy Boteler will discuss and sign his book on his own kidnapper. In 1968, during convicted killer Albert Lepard’s fifth escape from a life sentence at Parchman Penitentiary, he kidnapped Lovejoy Boteler, then 18, from his family’s farm in Grenada, Mississippi.

Wednesday, June 19

Josh Levin, “The Queen”

7 p.m.

Jewish Community Center, 5342 St. Charles Ave.

Join Octavia Books at the JCC when Slate national editor Josh Levin presents and signs his new book, “The Queen: The Forgotten Life Behind an American Myth,” a masterful account of America’s original “welfare queen.” Josh Levin will will appear in conversation with Jordan Hirsch, editor of “A Closer Walk,” the interactive map of New Orleans music history.

Thursday, June 20

Tammy L. Turner, “Dick Waterman: A Life in Blues”

6 p.m.

Octavia Books, 513 Octavia St.

Presentation and signing with author Tammy L. Turner featuring “Dick Waterman: A Life in Blues,” her new biography of the renowned manager of Son House, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Buddy Guy, and Bonnie Raitt, who worked with a host of other iconic blues artists.

Friday, June 21

Mark Lamster, “The Man in the Glass House”

7:30 to 8:15 p.m.

Contemporary Arts Center, 900 Camp St.

Join Octavia Books and the Louisiana Architecture Foundation for a book talk at the Contemporary Arts Center with award-winning architectural critic and biographer Mark Lamster presenting his recent book, “The Man in the Glass House: Philip Johnson, Architect of the Modern Century” in conversation with John Klingman. A book signing will follow.

Wednesday, June 26

Tinderbox: An Evening with Robert W. Fieseler in Conversation with Skylar Fein

6 p.m.

New Orleans Public Library, 219 Loyola Ave.

Join Octavia Books downtown at the main New Orleans Public Library for an event with author Robert W. Fieeler featuring the paperback release of his award-winning nonfiction New Orleans book, “Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation.” Fiesler will appear in conversation with New Orleans artist and Up Stairs Lounge historian Skylar Fein for a discussion commemorating the 46th anniversary of the Upstairs Lounge Fire and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

Thursday, July 11

Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo in Conversation with Alys Arden: “Teen Titans: Raven”

Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania Street (The Rink)

6-7:30 p.m.

From the No. 1 New York Times best-selling co-author of B”eautiful Creatures” Kami Garcia and artist Gabriel Picolo comes this first graphic novel in the Teen Titans series for DC Ink, “Teen Titans: Raven.” Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo in conversation with Alys Arden, author of Casquette Girls, The Romeo Catchers and The Cities of the Dead. Kami and Gabriel will sign books afterward.

Tuesday, July 16

Kris Lackey: Greasy Bend

6-7:30 p.m.

Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania St. (The Rink)

Kris Lackey discusses and signs his latest mystery, “Greasy Bend.”