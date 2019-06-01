Armed robbery reported at Hollygrove home

An armed robbery was reported Friday evening in Hollygrove, the New Orleans Police Department said.

Two men, one of them armed, approached a 39-year-old man in the 8300 block of Belfast Street on Friday, May 31, at 8:23 p.m., the police report states. They tried to force the Hollygrove resident into his home and struck him several times with the gun before fleeing the scene.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.