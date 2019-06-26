80-year-old robbed at gunpoint near Audubon Park

An 80-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday while in her car in the Aububon Riverside neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim was approached in the 6100 block of Annunciation at 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, the police report states. The assailant forced the driver’s side door open and demanded that she turn over her belongings. She refused, until the assailant produced a weapon.

After taking her belongings, the assailant fled east on Annunciation.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.