8-year-old boy injured in shooting

A shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood left an 8-year-old boy injured on Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The NOPD is investigating the aggravated battery by shooting at South Dorgenois and Fourth Streets. Police were notified of the incident just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.

The 8-year-old was in a vehicle with his mother at 1:51 p.m. when a woman in a small green car pulled up, a police report shows. After the adults became engaged in a verbal argument, the woman fired several shots into the car with the child inside.

The boy suffered a graze gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital via EMS for treatment.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.