Claret Wine & Cocktail Bar to celebrate its opening in Lower Garden District

The Claret Wine & Cocktail Bar is officially opening with a ceremony today in the Framework building, although the Lower Garden District spot has been serving patrons since May.

The owners Tujague’s and of Bar Frances collaborated to create the wine, cocktail and charcuterie bar, according to our friends at nola.eater.com. There is no kitchen, but a good selection of cheese and meat plates, as well as curated and creative libations, is available.

After a 4 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony with the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, patrons are invited to celebrate with a complimentary glass of champagne, and to stick around for happy hour.

Mark Latter of Tujaque’s and Patrick Schindler of Felicity Property Co. developed the concept for The Framework at 1320 Magazine St. with the courtyard wine bar part of the complex from the beginning. The mixed-use complex will also house a third location of the cafe Satsuma, nola.eater reports.

The bar opens at 4 p.m. seven days a week. It closes to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and at 9 p.m. on Sunday. Happy hour runs from 4 to 6 p.m. every day but Sunday.