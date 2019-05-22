Women avoid carjacking at Willow and State

An attempted armed carjacking near Ursuline Academy was thwarted Tuesday when the victims sped away from the scene, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Two women, ages 67 and 41, were driving down Willow Street just before noon when they were blocked at State Street by a black truck with an extended cab, the police report states.

A man wearing an orange plaid hooded jacket got out of the right rear door of the cab and approached the women with a gun in his wristband. The victims quickly drove away.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.