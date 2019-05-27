Woman shot in the arm on Joliet Street

A woman was shot in the arm on Memorial Day in the Leonidas neighborhood, New Orleans police reported. It was the second shooting in the neighborhood in an especially violent weekend across New Orleans.

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Joliet Street, police reported at about 3 p.m. on Monday. It was the ninth shooting in New Orleans during the holiday weekend.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.