Visit contemporary homes in Garden District and Irish Channel

The New Orleans Architecture Foundation, in partnership with New Orleans Homes & Lifestyles, is holding a self-guided tour of contemporary homes Sunday in the Irish Channel and Lower Garden District.

The tour is May 19 from 10 a.m. 4 p.m., beginning at the Modern Market, 1200 Annunciation Street.

For decades, the Irish Channel and Lower Garden District neighborhoods, nestled just upriver of the CBD, suffered from disinvestment and demolition of their historic built fabric. In recent years, vacant lots have given way to innovative new homes, creating a vibrant neighborhood where 19th century mansions and shotguns coexist with the best of contemporary design.

Tickets are $30 on the day of the tour. All advance tickets and day-of tickets must be picked up at the Modern Market on Sunday.

The tour will provide information on the homes, the architects and builders who worked on them, how they relate to their neighborhood context, and more