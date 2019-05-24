Three teens arrested in Gert Town carjacking

Three teenagers were arrested Thursday in a Gert Town carjacking, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

A 47-year-old man was at a stop sign on Short and Edinburgh streets at 4:36 p.m. when three teenage boys pulled up in a white SUV, the police report said. Two got out and pointed a gun at the victim, demanding his vehicle. The victim complied.

The vehicle was tracked to another location, where police converged on the suspects. They arrested Cornell Sparkman, 18; Deniro Alexander, 17; and a juvenile, 16, on carjacking charges.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD First District station at 504-658-6010 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.