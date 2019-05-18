Three juveniles injured in Hollygrove drive-by

Three juveniles were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday in the Hollygrove neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The three boys were walking near Forshey and Hollygrove streets at about 6 p.m. on May 17 when someone in black pickup truck started shooting at them.

The victims ran before realizing that they all three were shot. They were taken to an emergency room for treatment.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.