This Week at The Broad: Never Get Between a Man and His Best Friend

If April showers bring May flowers, what do May showers bring? If you’re The Broad Theater, then it means you take the great lineup you had the previous week, add a touch of action to the mix, and give everyone the chance to see what they might have missed. This week is a jumbo-stuffed mix of cinema full of jazz, poetry, Pokemon, and a man who just can’t get over his puppy.

JOHN WICK CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM may be a bit of a wordy title but the film itself is all action. The next installment of this franchise has critics going gaga, a rare thing for the third entry of any series. The titular character is on the run with a price on his head, but if you’ve watched the previous movies, you know that everyone else should be worried for their own heads. We’ve got one sneak preview this Thursday with regular showtimes starting on Friday.

AMAZING GRACE, POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU, WILD NIGHTS WITH EMILY, BOLDEN and AVENGERS: ENDGAME will all stick around for another week. For you Emily Dickinson fans out there, we had an amazing Q&A on Sunday with the director of Wild Nights With Emily, Madeline Olnek, and she has decided to stick around for another Q&A this Thursday the 16th. Catch the 6:50 p.m. show and stick around for a conversation not only about the making of the film but also the life of one of America’s most famous (and famously misunderstood) poets. Many thanks to Blue Cypress Books and Tubby & Coo’s for helping to promote this event.

BYOB(aby) will be showing BOLDEN this week. This infant-friendly show will be on Thursday at 11 AM and will feature sushi from Asuka available for pre-order on our website. With the lights turned up and the sound turned down it is a perfect way to bring your baby to the cinema in a stress-free environment.

SHOWTIMES

POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU

Friday: 10:10 AM 12:25 PM 2:40 PM 4:55 PM 7:10 PM 9:25 PM

Saturday: 10:15 AM 12:30 PM 3:00 PM 5:05 PM 7:20 PM 9:35 PM

Sunday: 10:10 AM 12:25 PM 2:40 PM 4:55 PM 7:10 PM 9:25 PM

Monday: 12:25 PM 2:40 PM 4:55 PM 7:10 PM 9:25 PM

Tuesday: 12:00 PM 2:15 PM 4:30 PM 6:45 PM 9:00 PM

Wednesday: 12:25 PM 2:40 PM 4:55 PM 7:10 PM 9:25 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM 12:10 PM 2:20 PM 4:30 PM 7:25 PM 9:30 PM

JOHN WICK CHAPTER 3

Friday: 10:45 AM 1:30 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:50 PM

Saturday: 10:45 AM 1:30 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:50 PM

Sunday: 10:45 AM 1:30 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:45 PM

Monday: 1:30 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:45 PM

Tuesday: 1:40 PM 4:25 PM 7:10 PM 9:50 PM

Wednesday: 1:30 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:45 PM

Thursday: 10:45 AM 1:30 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:50 PM

BOLDEN

Friday: 11:00 AM 3:15 PM 7:30 PM

Saturday: 4:25 PM 8:45 PM

Sunday: 3:05 PM 7:20 PM 9:35 PM

Monday: 5:00 PM 7:20 PM 9:35 PM

Tuesday: 4:45 PM 9:10 PM

Wednesday: 1:10 PM 7:25 PM 9:40 PM

Thursday: 3:15 PM 9:40 PM

AMAZING GRACE

Friday: 1:15 PM 9:45 PM

Saturday: 2:25 PM 6:45 PM

Sunday: 1:05 PM 5:20 PM

Monday: 1:00 PM

Tuesday: 12:45 PM 7:00 PM

Wednesday: 3:25 PM

Thursday: 1:15 PM

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

Friday: 1:45 PM 5:30 PM 9:15 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM 1:35 PM 5:30 PM 9:15 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM 1:45 PM 5:30 PM 9:15 PM

Monday: 12:15 PM 4:00 PM 7:45 PM

Tuesday: 12:15 PM 4:00 PM 7:45 PM

Wednesday: 1:00 PM 4:45 PM 8:30 PM

Thursday: 10:15 AM 1:55 PM 5:40 PM 9:15 PM

WILD NIGHTS WITH EMILY

Friday: 5:35 PM

Saturday: 12:30 PM

Sunday: 11:10 AM

Monday: 3:00 PM

Tuesday: 2:50 PM

Wednesday: 5:30 PM

Thursday: 5:30 PM

ALADDIN

Thursday 5/24: 6:45 PM

