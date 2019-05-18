The Nevilles kick off annual concert series (Photos)

Cyril Neville beats his tambourine, painted in homage to his uncle George Landry, Big Chief Jolly fo the Wild Tchoupitoulas Mardi Gras Indians. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Friday marked the beginning of Tipitina’s Free Fridays series, which runs from May 17 to August 30. The series began with one of the most storied families in New Orleans music, the Nevilles. Omari Neville and the Fuel opened the night and his father, Cyril, closed with his band Swamp Funk. This is the first of this series since members of Galactic acquired the venue.
Omari Neville and the Fuel
Omari Neville and the Fuel kick off the Tipitina’s Free Friday series on Friday, May 17. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Gregg Molinario solos on his guitar with Omari Neville and the Fuel. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Daryll Johnson, Omari’s uncle, performs with The Fuel. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Omari beats his drums with his band, the Fuel, at Tipitina’s. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Norman Caesar plays his organ with Omari Neville and the Fuel during the opening of Tipitina’s Free Fridays series on Friday, May 17. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Cyril Neville’s Swamp Funk
Cyrill Neville performs with his band, Swamp Funk, at Tipitina’s. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Cyril Neville’s Swamp Funk performs at Tipitina’s. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Daryl Johnson sings with Cyril Neville’s Swamp Funk at Tipitina’s. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)