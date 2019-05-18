The Nevilles kick off annual concert series (Photos)

Friday marked the beginning of Tipitina’s Free Fridays series, which runs from May 17 to August 30. The series began with one of the most storied families in New Orleans music, the Nevilles. Omari Neville and the Fuel opened the night and his father, Cyril, closed with his band Swamp Funk. This is the first of this series since members of Galactic acquired the venue.

Omari Neville and the Fuel

Cyril Neville’s Swamp Funk