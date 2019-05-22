The Lens: School Board moves forward with plan to swap McDonogh 7 for former dump site

The Orleans Parish School Board announced Tuesday it will move forward with its plans to trade the historic McDonogh 7 school in the Touro neighborhood for land atop the former Silver City dump for use as athletic fields for Booker T. Washington High School, Marta Jewson reports in The Lens.

McDonogh 7’s school’s current occupant, the upper grades of Audubon Charter School, is set to leave after the 2020-21 school year, and the board had declared the building surplus property. The Touro Bouligny Neighborhood Association has a pending lawsuit against the district, contending in part that it can’t declare a building surplus property while it’s occupied.