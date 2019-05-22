Suspects sought in porch-chair theft on Annunciation Street

The NOPD is searching for multiple unknown subjects wanted for theft in the West Riverside area.

On May 4 at 11:10 p.m., intruders entered the front yard of a home in the 5200 block of Annunciation Street.

They removed four metal lounge chairs — two white, one red and one beige — from the front porch and loaded them into a dark-colored sport utility vehicle, the police report said.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Sa’Brina James or any Second District detective at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 877-903-7867.