Suspects sought in Broadmoor auto burglaries

May 092019
The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating suspects, pictured above, who are wanted in connection with Broadmoor auto burglaries.
On Tuesday, May 7, around 12:15 a.m., four to five individuals arrived at the 3500 block of Upperline Street in a silver Nissan SUV.
One of the them reportedly jumped an iron fence and burglarized a vehicle. Simultaneously, the three pictured above appear to be burglarizing a Tesla parked in a driveway.
Anyone with any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the pictured subjects should contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.