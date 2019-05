The NOPD is searching for two suspects wanted for a May 21 aggravated assault with a firearm on Claiborne Avenue.

Kaitlynn Hedman, 23, and Donald Johnson, 25, are wanted in connection with an aggravated assault with a firearm in the 3300 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact any Sixth District detective at 504-658-6060 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.