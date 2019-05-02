Suspect sought in purse snatching on St. Charles

The NOPD is searching for a suspect, pictured above, wanted for purse snatching in the Sixth District.

The incident occurred on April 24 in the 2200 block of St. Charles Avenue. A 77-year-old woman was crossing Jackson Avenue with her husband when the couple was approached from behind. The subject grabbed the victim’s purse off her shoulder and fled the area.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact any Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.