Suspects sought in separate Uptown burglaries

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in finding suspects in a business burglary and a home burglary. In both cases, the suspect returned to the scene.

Joseph Mathis, 53, is sought in a business burglary in the 2400 block of Louisiana Avenue Parkway, near Claiborne Avenue, on May 4 and May 5.

A man and woman were observed on both days exiting a business from the basement with property from the business.

NOPD Sixth District detectives positively identified the female subject as Lynnete Carter, 27, after she returned to the scene while officers were present, police said. Carter was arrested at the scene.

Officers identified the man as Mathis, the report said. He is currently wanted on two counts of simple burglary in this incident.

Home burglary

The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a man believed to be responsible for a simple burglary in the 2100 block of Louisiana Avenue on May 17.

At about 7:40 a.m., a worker arrived to a residence under renovation in the 2100 block of Louisiana Avenue. Both front doors were ajar and several power tools were missing from inside.

The man pictured at left was observed on security footage taken May 16 at 8:48 p.m. He was seen leaving the residence with a hand truck containing several items and walking west on Loyola Avenue.

That same day, just before midnight, he is seen on video returning to the location on a bicycle and entering the residence. After about 30 minutes, he left with an unknown number of items and rode south on Louisiana Avenue, police said.

He is described as a black male with a medium to dark complexion, seen wearing a blue T-shirt with white graphics, a black and gold hat and dark jeans. He was riding a blue bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents, the whereabouts of Joseph Mathis or the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.