Sponsored: Audubon Gentilly’s Fais Do-Do is a cultural fair for all!

Audubon Gentilly is hosting its first signature event

We invite the community to join us as we celebrate the end of our first year of school with a free festival full of activities, food, music, and fun for the whole family!

As we prepare to “take a nap” over the summer (better known as summer break), Audubon Gentilly will host a unique end-of-year event combining traditional festival fun with our celebration of multi-culturalism.

On Saturday, May 11, Fais Do-Do will feature games and activities for the whole family as well as food, beverages, and entertainment.

Fais Do-Do will take over the Audubon Gentilly campus (4720 Painters Street) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the 11th. Open to the public with free admission, this is more than just a school fair. It is a celebration of culture, arts, and community for everyone!

For more information, visit the

Audubon Gentilly website.