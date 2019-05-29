Shooting in Dixon area leaves one injured

The New Orleans Police Department reported Wednesday morning it is investigating a shooting in the Dixon neighborhood.

Initial reports show one male victim suffered a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Hamilton Street, according to an NOPD report released Wednesday, May 29, at 10:10 a.m.. The victim was transported to a hospital by private conveyance.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Third District station at 504-658-6030 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.