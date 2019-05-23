Repair work on Jeff Davis bikeway, sidewalk set for next week

On Tuesday, May 28, the city’s Department of Public Works’ construction contractor, Hard Rock Construction, will close the sidewalk in the 700 block of South Jefferson Davis Parkway, as well as the bikeway bridge over the Pontchartrain Expressway.

Signage and traffic control measures such as barrels will be onsite to direct bicyclists and pedestrians.

“Residents and commuters should plan to travel at slower speeds and use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near this construction site,” a Mayor’s Office press release states.

Crews will spend a few days removing and replacing a section of the concrete pathway in order to correct a low spot in the sidewalk that causes water to pool at the site, city officials said.

The contractor will begin on Tuesday and work will be completed by Thursday, weather permitting. The bike path and sidewalk will remain closed throughout the construction activity.

For questions about the project, contact RoadworkNOLA at 504.658.ROAD (7623) or send e-mail to roadwork@nola.gov.