Police seeking information on string of Carrollton home burglaries

The NOPD is searching for a person of interest in connection with a rash of home burglaries in the Carrollton area.

On May 3, 2019 around 10:50 p.m. the man pictured above was observed on the side of a residence looking in the windows and turning the knob of a side kitchen door in the 7700 block of Zimpel Street. In the past few months there have been multiple burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the person of interest is asked to contact the Second District at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 877-903-7867.