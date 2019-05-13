Police blotter: Shooting in Hollygrove, stabbing in Central City on Sunday night

Shooting in Hollygrove

A 22-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday at 10:38 p.m. in the 8700 block of Apricot Street. Police found him while responding to a report of gunshots in the area. He was transported to local hospital via EMS.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

Stabbing in Central City

A 67-year-old man, Joseph Montegut, was arrested Sunday in a knife and hatchet fight in Central City that left another man injured, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Police say the victim confronted Montegut on May 12 at about 10:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Clara Street. He was reportedly angry about an earlier altercation involving Montegut and one of the victim’s family members. During the argument, the police report says, the victim was stabbed twice with a small knife and struck with a hatchet.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Montegut was arrested at his home.

Further details were not immediately available.