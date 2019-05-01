Police blotter: Robbery suspect arrested, two stabbed during fight

Wallet snatched in the Lower Garden District

A 33-year-old woman was standing outside a building in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue on Tuesday about 4:40 p.m. when a man approached from behind and snatched her wallet from her hand. He then ran off down Josephine Street. Sixth District Task Force officers later apprehended Owen Williams, 31, in the incident.

Two men stabbed during fight in Central City

Two men were in a fight on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Simon Bolivar Avenue on Tuesday about 8:30 p.m. The brother of one of the men approached his brother’s combatant. Both had knives and were stabbed several times in the back. The wounded men, both 19, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Further details about these incidents were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.