NOPD seeks suspects in attempted robbery, criminal damage to property

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating a subject believed to be responsible for a attempted simple robbery in the 2200 block of St. Charles Avenue on Feb. 1.

The man pictured above allegedly approached a 52-year-old man who had just withdrawn cash from an ATM. He came up from behind and placed him in a bear hug while searching his pockets. The victim was able to fight him off.

The NOPD is seeking to locate a subject believed to be responsible for a criminal damage to property incident that occurred on May 9 in the 2300 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

The suspect pictured above reportedly threw a rock into the window of a convenience store, causing damages to the window.

In addition to the aforementioned incident, the suspect is also sought as a person of interest in the investigation of a simple burglary incident that occurred on May 12, also in the 2300 block of South Claiborne Avenue. The subject is sought only for questioning regarding that incident at this time.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the identity or whereabouts of the pictured suspects is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.