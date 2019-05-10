Nonprofit for sustainability to host block party Saturday

from Green Light New Orleans

Green Light New Orleans, a nonprofit organization working towards a greener future, invites the public to its Spring Block Party on Saturday, May 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. The festivities will take place at the Fidelity Bank branch at 1201 S. Carrollton Ave (at Oak St.) and will feature complimentary food and drinks, as well as activities for the whole family.

“Most people know Green Light for our energy efficient light bulbs, and we’re proud to have given away more than 600,000 of them,” said Founder and Executive Director Andreas Hoffman.

“We saw so much success with light bulbs, that we have expanded our programs to include backyard gardens and rain barrels. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to re-introduce ourselves to our community, and to make new friends.”

A staple of Green Light New Orleans’ rain barrel program is the public art component, whereby each rain barrel is hand-painted by New Orleans artists and volunteers. Green Light’s Board Chair Rebecca Madura is a local artist who has painted many of the barrels that now collect water across the city. Madura will be painting a barrel at this event, and guests of all ages will be invited to make their mark.

In addition to the rain barrel painting, the Block Party will feature a menu of burgers and hot dogs—served on biodegradable plates—and a variety of soft drinks. Green Light will provide demonstrations of a working rain barrel and ensure that all guests leave armed with knowledge of water issues in our community. For those looking to bring water management home with them, Green Light will be raffling a rain barrel.

Find more information at Green Light New Orleans Facebook page or greenlightneworleans.org.

About Green Light New Orleans

Green Light New Orleans was founded in 2006 to assist in the sustainable rebuilding of New Orleans. After providing more than 27,000 household with 600,000 energy efficient light bulbs—at no cost to the household—Green Light continues towards a greener future for its community with backyard garden and rain barrel programs. Green Light New Orleans pushes for a greener New Orleans, one household at a time.