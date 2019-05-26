Man wounded in shooting while in car in Leonidas neighborhood

A man was injured in a shooting in the Leonidas neighborhood on Sunday night, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At 11:47 p.m. on Sunday, May 25, a man heard a single gunshot while he was in his car near Cambronne and Cohn streets. He then realized he was hit by the bullet. He was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.