Man shot to death in Central City

New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Central City. A 31-year-old man was killed.

At 11:13 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 2100 block of Willow Street, the police report states. The victim was found on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the decedent’s official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Marylou Agustin is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.