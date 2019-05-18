Man shot outside home in Central City

A man was injured in a shooting Thursday while standing in front of his Central City home, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, 23, was talking to a friend near South Prieur and Thalia streets at 7:50 p.m. on May 16 when he heard gunshots coming from Prieur Street.

He ran and jumped a fence into a backyard, where he was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital by EMS.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.