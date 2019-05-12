Man injured in drive-by shooting near cemeteries in Central City

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday near Lafayette Cemetery No. 2 in Central City.

Just after midnight on Sunday, May 12, a man and woman were driving on Washington Avenue near South Saratoga Street when shots were fired from a passing vehicle. The man, 56, was taken to the 2nd District Police Station. EMS responded and transported victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.