GiveNOLA Day off to a strong start with 12 more hours to give

By 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, nearly halfway through GiveNOLA Day, philanthropists had made 19,902 donations to 723 local nonprofit organizations, totalling $2,688,759, and counting.

GiveNOLA Day, an initiative of the Greater New Orleans Foundation, is a one-day online giving event. For 24 hours, residents and anyone else who loves the New Orleans region can support their favorite local causes by donating to one or more of 700-plus participating nonprofit organizations.

Last year’s event raised nearly $5.6 million from nearly 49,000 donations across the nation and around the world.

GiveNOLA Day 2019 takes place from 12:00:01 a.m. to 11:59:59 p.m. on May 7. All event-related donations must be made online during the 24-hour period.

During the 24-hour period, all donations are amplified by a proportional “Lagniappe Fund,” as well as possible awards and hourly prizes for the nonprofits. At the end of the event, every agency will receive a proportional share of Lagniappe Fund based on its percentage of the total dollars raised on May 7.

To make a donation, go to the GiveNOLA Day home page and use a credit or debit card to donate to any participating nonprofit. You can search for a nonprofit by name, category, service area or parish. Participating nonprofits will have a donation page, where you can enter the amount you want to donate.

Donations begin at $10 and there is no limit to the maximum size or number of donations you would like to make.

GiveNOLA Day was created as a post-Jazz Fest charitable holiday. “It is our day to celebrate our region’s spirit of generosity and support the work of our nonprofits,” the GiveNOLA Day website states.

For more information, visit www.givenola.org, call 504.598.4663 or email GiveNOLA@gnof.org.