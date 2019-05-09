GiveNOLA Day 2019: $5.9M raised for New Orleans nonprofits

750 local nonprofits received more than 50,000 donations and over $5.9 Million during the 2019 GiveNOLA Day. The Greater New Orleans Foundation’s Center for Philanthropy presented their annual giving event on May 7.

The Ogden Museum of Southern Art, Uptown’s Louise S. McGehee School, and the Louisiana Children’s Museum received the highest dollar amounts, while GiveNOLA’s Lagniappe Fund, Team Gleason, and McGehee School had the most donors.

Here is a preliminary breakdown of GiveNOLA Day‘s leaderboard.

Highest Fund-raisers

The Ogden Museum of Southern Art raised the most money with $364,009–$130,000 more than second place. McGehee School, while taking that second place in dollars raised, also came in third place for most unique donors. Uptown’s Isidore Newman School ranked 10th in total dollars raised with $74,836 from 81 donors.

Ogden Museum of Southern Art: $364,009 from 108 donors Louise S. McGehee School: $233,738 from 917 donors Louisiana Children’s Museum: $147,883 from 74 donors Bridge House / Grace House: $134,610 from 240 donors Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans: $109,571 from 225 donors

Most Unique Donors

The Lagniappe Fund by the GNO Foundation received the most unique donors. Dollars gifted to this fund will be distributed to every participating organization based upon its percentage of the total dollars raised. McGehee School made the top three here as well with 917 different donors. Uptown-based Youth Run NOLA (661 donors, $27,352) and Academy of the Sacred Heart (545 donors, $89,656) help round out the top ten.

Lagniappe Fund: 4,885 donors gave $34,504 Team Gleason: 1,163 donors gave $105,432 Louise S. McGehee School: 917 donors gave $233,738 Children’s Hospital New Orleans: 836 donors gave $73,050 Dancing Grounds: 701 donors gave $20,465

Notable Prizes

GiveNOLA Day included prizes for the top earners and top donor amounts for both large and small organizations. The size is dictated by if the organization’s operating expenses are above or below $1M.

Here are some other Uptown prize winners:

Zeus’ Place won $500 for the 5th most donors gifted to a small organization

Academy of the Sacred Heart won $500 for the 5th most donors gifted to a large organization

Trinity Community Center in Hollygrove won $5,000 for the 2nd most dollars for a small organization

Trinity Episcopal Church on Jackson Ave. won an extra $500 for placing fifth for most dollar raised by a large organization.

All participating nonprofit organizations that receive a donation in a given hour were eligible to receive an hourly Rock-Around-the-Clock prizes for $1,000. Winners include The Lens, Cafe Reconcile, Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans, and Propeller.

For updates and more information about the giving event, visit GiveNOLA.org.