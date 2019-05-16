Free Fridays return with Cyril Neville at Tipitina’s

Tipitina’s brings back their annual Free Fridays Concert Series this summer this Friday, May 17 thru August 30. The 10 p.m. kickoff show will feature Cyril Neville with Omari Neville & The Fuel.



This will be the first Free Fridays series since Galactic bought Tipitina’s late last year. Future shows will feature Brassaholics, Erica Falls, Johnny Sketch & The Dirty Notes, Khris Royal & Dark Matter, Stooges Brass Band, and more. For more, see the full Tipitina’s calendar.

Tipitina’s is located at 501 Napoleon Ave. at Tchoupitoulas St. Doors open for 9 p.m., and the show begins at 10 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older.